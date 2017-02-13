9640 Bangladeshis in foreign jails: M...

9640 Bangladeshis in foreign jails: Mahmood Ali

A total of 9640 Bangladesh citizens are detained in jails of 38 countries across the world including the USA, the UK, Australia and different middle-eastern countries. "According to the latest data I received so far from different Bangladesh missions abroad, some 9640 Bangladeshi citizens are detained in different jails abroad for involvement with various types of crimes," said Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali told the parliament today.

