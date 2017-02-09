35-km tailback on Dhaka-Ctg highway

The Daily Star

Thirty-five kilometre tailback on Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Comilla caused by road crash and overload of vehicles. Photo: Star A long 35-kilometre tailback ensued on Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Comilla today caused by a road crash and overload of vehicles on the highway.

