23 ethnic people killed last year

At least 23 people, including six women and girls of indigenous communities, were killed in Chittagong Hill Tracts and elsewhere in the country last year, according to Human Rights Report 2016 on the ethnic people. Last year, the most atrocious incident was the killing of three Santals allegedly by police in Gobindaganj of Gaibandha following a dispute regarding land, mentioned the report which was revealed at The Daily Star Centre in the capital yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.