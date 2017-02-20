2004 attack on UK envoy: Mufti Hannan...

2004 attack on UK envoy: Mufti Hannan files review plea

The Daily Star

Huji chief Mufti Hannan files a petition with the Supreme Court that upheld his death penalty in a case filed for an attack on the then UK envoy in Bangladesh in 2004. STAR file photo Mufti Abdul Hannan, chief of banned militant outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami , today filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking review of its judgement that upheld his death penalty in a case filed for the 2004 grenade attack on the then UK envoy in Bangladesh.

