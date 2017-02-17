2 killed, 13 hurt in Bogra road crash

2 killed, 13 hurt in Bogra road crash

The mangled front portion of the passenger bus that collided head-on with a truck at Sherpur upazila of Bogra killing two people and injuring several others on February 17, 2017. Photo: Star Two people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries as a bus and a truck collided head-on at Sherpur upazila of Bogra this afternoon.

