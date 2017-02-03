2 arms dealers arrested in Maheshkhali
Law enforcers today claimed arrest of two arms dealers and seized firearms from them while raiding hilly areas of Maheshkhali upazila in Cox's Bazar. The arrestees were Ershad Ullah and Md Yusuf of Maheshkhali, our local correspondent reports quoting elite force Rapid Action Battalion .
