13 killed in Bangladesh road accident

Dhaka, Feb 11 - At least 13 people were killed and over 20 injured when a bus and a pick-up truck carrying gas cylinders collided head-on in Bangladesh's Faridpur district, a police official said on Saturday. The accident took place on a highway connecting Dhaka and Khulna town on Friday night.

