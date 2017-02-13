13 killed, 20 injured in bus-van collision in Bangladesh10 min ago
Dhaka, Feb 11 At least 13 people were charred to death and 20 others injured when a head-on collision between a bus and a van hauling gas cylinders resulted in massive explosions in southwest Bangladesh, police said today. "Thirteen people have died so far in the accident while nearly 20 people are being treated for injuries caused by the accident," a police official said.
