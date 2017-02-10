10-year-old may be first female with ...

10-year-old may be first female with tree-man syndrome in Bangladesh

The Times of India

DHAKA: Doctors in Bangladesh will form a medical board to assess a 10-year-old girl with bark-like warts growing out of her face, believed to be tree-man syndrome, a rare genetic hereditary skin disorder. A six-member medical board will be formed to assess Shahana Khatun's illness, Dr Samanta Lal of Dhaka Medical College Hospital said, adding that her treatment will be free of cost, according to a media report today.

Chicago, IL

