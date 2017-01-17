Worries over wheat again

Farmers have been advised to burn the already affected plants and spray fungicide for the protection of unaffected wheat fields A year after its first outbreak, wheat blast has reemerged and this time quite early in the season, causing fears of production loss of the country's second most important cereal after rice. Officials confirmed The Daily Star receipt of the reports of blast resurfacing in plant leaves in some wheat fields in Meherpur.

