World's 2nd largest Muslim congregation held in Bangladesh
The grand prayer at the three-day Muslim congregation called Biswa Ijtema was held in Bangladesh Sunday morning, seeking divine blessings and welfare of all mankind. The 34-minute long grand prayer took place on the bank of the Turag river at Tongi, some 25 km north of Bangladesh capital Dhaka.
