World's 2nd largest Muslim congregati...

World's 2nd largest Muslim congregation held in Bangladesh

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The grand prayer at the three-day Muslim congregation called Biswa Ijtema was held in Bangladesh Sunday morning, seeking divine blessings and welfare of all mankind. The 34-minute long grand prayer took place on the bank of the Turag river at Tongi, some 25 km north of Bangladesh capital Dhaka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,164 • Total comments across all topics: 278,137,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC