Woman killed in Dhaka road crash

10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

A woman was killed when a pick-up van ran over her after another vehicle rammed her husband's motorbike from behind in Dhaka's Jatrabari area today. The deceased was identified as Raida Akter, 25, wife of Al Amin, an Imam of a mosque in Dhaka cantonment area, who hailed from Sanarpar area under Shiddhirganj Police Station in Narayanganj.

