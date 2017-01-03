Woman hurt in Banani fire

Woman hurt in Banani fire

A woman was injured in a fire that broke out at a high-rise building in Banani area of Dhaka today. The fire fighters brought the flames under control within 25 minutes after the fire broke out around 2:40pm, Major Shakil, an official of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence, told The Daily Star.

