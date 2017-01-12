Woman burnt in Dhaka acid attack

Abdul Kuddus, an expatriate who returned from Malaysia seven months back, threw acid on his wife Aklima Akter, 32, in East Nakhalpara around 1:00pm, said Abdur Rashid, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station. The victim was admitted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition, said victim's brother Ramjan Mia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.