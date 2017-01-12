Woman burnt in Dhaka acid attack
Abdul Kuddus, an expatriate who returned from Malaysia seven months back, threw acid on his wife Aklima Akter, 32, in East Nakhalpara around 1:00pm, said Abdur Rashid, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station. The victim was admitted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition, said victim's brother Ramjan Mia.
