Updated 6 hours ago

They are State-less, with Myanmar disowning them; they are dying, with 1,00,000 homeless; and they are forgotten, with the Muslim Rohingyas not an attractive cause for the world. Around 14,000 of them are registered refugees in India, eking out a living in slums, and, till lately, free of politics.

News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
Chicago, IL

