UPDATE 1-Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook. Governor Fazle Kabir said average inflation was projected to be within 5.3-5.6 percent in June, below the target of 5.8 percent for the 2016-17 financial year that ended in June.
