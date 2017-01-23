Two Bangladeshis among four arrested in Malaysia for alleged IS links

Dhaka[Bangladesh]/Kuala Lumpur[Malaysia], Jan.24 : The Special Branch of Malayasia's Counter-Terrorism Division has confirmed the arrest of four people, including two Bangladeshis, in separate raids between January 13 and 19 in Kuala Lumpur and Sabah. According to a New Straits Times report, the other two arrested are a 31-year-old Filipino man and a 27-year-old Malaysian woman.

