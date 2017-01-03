Tripura militant camps still exist in...

Tripura militant camps still exist in Bangladesh: Manik Sarkar

2 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Agartala, , , Jan. 4 : Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has claimed that few camps of Indian terrorist still exist in Bangladesh territory. According to him, though the present government in Bangladesh took action against the terrorist in its territory leading to the reduction of insurgency in the states, still there are camps across the border.

