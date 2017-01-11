'Tree man' of Bangladesh is cured of condition that turned...

'Tree man' of Bangladesh is cured of ...

14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A Bangladeshi man dubbed the "tree man" because of the bark-like warts on his body has undergone treatment that doctors hope may have cured him of his condition. Abul Bajandar has had at least 16 operations to remove 11 lbs of growths from his hands and feet since his condition came to doctors' attention a year ago, according to Daily Mail.

