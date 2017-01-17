The Verdict and the Vindication
The trial court has delivered its verdict. The charge sheet and confessional statements revealed that the accused RAB functionaries killed seven persons in Naryanganj in April 2014 by injecting a numbing substance into their bodies and then suffocating them with plastic bags.
