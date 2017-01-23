Textbook changes raise Bangla alarm
Dhaka, Jan. 23: Bangladesh's education ministry was preparing to print the 2017 editions of its standard Bengali textbooks when a group of conservative religious scholars demanded the removal of 17 poems and stories they deemed "atheistic". By the time the books were distributed to schools on January 1, the 17 poems and stories were gone, with no explanation from the government.
