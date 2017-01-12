Terror-hit Dhaka cafe reopens
A picture taken on July 1, 2016, shows security personnel outside the Holey Artisan Bakery cafe during the siege by Islamic State gunmen in Dhaka's diplomatic district. Dhaka, Jan. 11 : The upscale cafe in Dhaka where militants killed 22 hostages, including an Indian girl, in Bangladesh's worst terror attack last year has reopened after moving to another location with enhanced security, media reports said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC