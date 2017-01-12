Terror-hit Dhaka cafe reopens

The Telegraph

A picture taken on July 1, 2016, shows security personnel outside the Holey Artisan Bakery cafe during the siege by Islamic State gunmen in Dhaka's diplomatic district. Dhaka, Jan. 11 : The upscale cafe in Dhaka where militants killed 22 hostages, including an Indian girl, in Bangladesh's worst terror attack last year has reopened after moving to another location with enhanced security, media reports said.

