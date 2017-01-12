Temperature, rainfall main climate concerns for Bangladesh: Study
Increased temperature and variations in rainfall are the most prevalent climate change elements affecting the lives and livelihoods of people in Bangladesh in recent years, revealed a regional study launched in Dhaka today. The costal districts of the country are very vulnerable to cyclones, storm surges, tidal floods, salinity intrusion and sea level rise, it said.
