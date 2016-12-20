Tanners get one more month

10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

This photo taken on January 1, 2017 shows parts of rawhide are dumped inside the Savar Tannery Industrial Estate. Photo: Amran Hossain The government today extended the deadline for relocation of tanneries from Dhaka's Hazaribagh area to the new cluster in Savar till January 31. All the tanners have to shift their wet-blue production plants on or before the new date announced by the government, according to a press release issued by the industry ministry today.

Chicago, IL

