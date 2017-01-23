Tail of Jet Airways plane hits runway on landing in Dhaka, 168 escape unhurt
NEW DELHI: 168 people onboard a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai had a narrow escape after the tail of the aircraft hit the runway on landing at the Dhaka International airport last week, prompting the airline to remove the pilots from duty. The B737 aircraft has been grounded and a team from Boeing company is expected to visit Dhaka to assess the extent of damage to the plane while engineers from Jet Airways have already started the assessment, sources said.
