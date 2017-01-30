Strike at DU over attack on anti-Rampal hartal

Gates of Dhaka University's Arts building put under lock and key during a strike enforced by the Progressive Students' Alliance at campus on January 30, 2017. Photo: Collected Left-leaning student organisations today clamped a strike at Dhaka University protesting the "police brutality" during the shutdown for Sundarbans on January 26. Most of the classes at Arts Building and Social Science Building were abandoned as the activists of Progressive Students' Alliance put both buildings under lock and key.

