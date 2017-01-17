State telco asked to compensate Turki...

State telco asked to compensate Turkish firm $10,000

10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

The Supreme Court today directed Telephone Shilpa Sangstha Ltd to give US$ 10,000 in compensation to Turkish firm Netas Telekomunikasyon. The direction came as the Turkish firm was dropped from a contract to install bandwidth transmission system from Kuakata to Dhaka despite being nominated as a successful bidder.

