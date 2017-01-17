Slow internet connectivity in Bangladesh till January 30
Dhaka, Jan 20 - Temporary disruption of web services in Bangladesh may continue till January 30 due to the maintenance work of the submarine cable, an official said on Friday. The maintenance work of Tata Indicom Cable, that provides around half of the internet bandwidth that comes from India to Bangladesh, would take another week, Suman Ahmed Sabir, chief strategy officer of international internet gateway [email protected] , told The Daily Star.
