Sentence of Bangladesh Security Force Members Triggers Mixed Reactions
Hajera Khatun, 70, with the photo of her son Sajedul Islam Shumon, who became a victim of enforced disappearance in 2013. A Bangladesh court verdict, in which 16 former members of Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion were handed death sentences for their involvement in the 2014 murder of seven people, has received mixed reactions.
