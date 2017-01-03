Second earthquake shakes Bangladesh

An earthquake with a 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Bangladesh again in the wee hours after a 5.5 quake rocked the country earlier yesterday. Bangla daily Prothom Alo, quoting Bangladesh met office, said the tremor was felt in Dhaka at 12:49am.

