Satkhira BCL leader found dead

Police on Tuesday 17, 2017, recover the body of a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League , Hasibul Hasan Emon, 25, in Sadar upazila of Satkhira. Photo: Collected Police today recovered the body of a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League in Sadar upazila of Satkhira.

Chicago, IL

