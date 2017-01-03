'Rohingyas' attack forest officials

'Rohingyas' attack forest officials

At least 10 forest officials were injured as they were attacked allegedly by inhabitants of unregistered Rohingya slum at Kutupalong in Ukhia upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday. Forest department sources said many Rohingyas, who recently fled to Bangladesh to escape persecution in Myanmar's Rakhine state, had set up several hundred illegal structures on the forest department land.

