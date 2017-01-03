'Rohingyas' attack forest officials
At least 10 forest officials were injured as they were attacked allegedly by inhabitants of unregistered Rohingya slum at Kutupalong in Ukhia upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday. Forest department sources said many Rohingyas, who recently fled to Bangladesh to escape persecution in Myanmar's Rakhine state, had set up several hundred illegal structures on the forest department land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC