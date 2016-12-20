Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh Vow N...

Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh Vow Never to Return to Myanmar

Authorities in Dhaka have demanded that Myanmar repatriate tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who crossed the border to escape what they say is persecution, and are now living illegally in Bangladesh. Myanmar says it will accept a small fraction of the refugee population now in Bangladesh, but the Rohingya themselves say they are unwilling to go back to Myanmar's Rakhine state.

