'Riyadh lifts visa curbs on Bangladeshi males'

The Saudi embassy in Dhaka has withdrawn its restriction on visas for male migrant workers. It earlier imposed the restriction, saying that recruiting agencies were not sending at least 25 percent female workers simultaneously.

