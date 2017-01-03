Regional group urges president, PM to stop Rampal

The Asian People's Movement on Debt and Development has urged President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to desist from the construction work of Rampal Power Plant as it will not only endanger the lives of adjoining communities but also leave a detrimental effect on climate. The organisation has joined people's movements and communities in Bangladesh in their struggle to stop building the Rampal Power Plant, said a press release issued on Friday.

