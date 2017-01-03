RanksTel rebrands itself with new logo
State Minister for Telecom Tarana Halim speaks at the unveiling of the new logo of RanksTel at Radisson Hotel in Dhaka yesterday. RanksTel RanksTel re-launched its operation with a fast internet service-1,000 megabits per second-and a new logo yesterday.
