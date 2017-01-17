Rab Men's Involvement in 7 Murders: T...

Rab Men's Involvement in 7 Murders: They got into it for money

In a bid to establish dominance in local politics and business, Nur Hossain, a local Awami League leader, planned to kill his archrival Nazrul Islam, panel mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation. He hired Rab men to carry out the plan as he had "good relations" with some members of the elite force in Narayanganj.

