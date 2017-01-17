Pressure mounts on Myanmar

Pressure mounts on Myanmar

Myanmar yesterday faced growing international pressure as a top Islamic body and a prominent body of rights groups separately demanded independent investigations on alleged state-sponsored attacks against Rohingya Muslims in its Rakhine state. Asking the United Nations to intervene, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Special Envoy to Myanmar Syed Hamid Albar said the crisis is no longer an internal issue but of international concern.

