Power, energy ministry to be paperless in 3yrs'
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said his ministry has been working to make it paperless within next three years. "A world-renowned consultant is working in this field to implement the government's plan to make the country digital," he said while addressing a meet the press session at Dhaka Reporters Unity .
