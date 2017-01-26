Police in Bangladesh clash with prote...

Police in Bangladesh clash with protesters over power plant

Police in Bangladesh's capital fired tear gas and rubber bullets on Thursday to disperse protesters demanding cancellation of plans for a massive coal-fired power plant near ecologically sensitive mangrove forests on the coast. Five people were injured.

