PM's van puller gets air force job

The rickshaw-van puller, who carried Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members around her ancestral village in Gopalganj's Tungipara on Friday, is being recruited into Bangladesh Air Force. Squadron Leader Harun-Ur-Rashid of Birshreshtha Matiur Rahman Airbase in Jessore handed over the appointment letter to Imam Sheikh around 11:30am in the latter's home in Tungipara, reports Bangla daily Prothom Alo.

