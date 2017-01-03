PM's flight glitch: 7 Biman staff sen...

PM's flight glitch: 7 Biman staff sent to jail

16 hrs ago

Seven suspended staff of Bangladesh Biman are sent to jail on Sunday, January 8, 2017 in a case filed over emergency landing of a Biman flight carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Budapest on November 27, 2016. This Star file photo shows six of them are produced before reporters at Detective Branch of police at Mintoo Road in Dhaka.

Chicago, IL

