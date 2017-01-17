PM's flight glitch: 2 Biman staff on fresh remand
A Dhaka court today placed two engineers of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on a five-day fresh remand each in connection with a case filed over the technical glitch of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's flight on November 27 last year. Metropolitan Magistrate Nurunnahar Yasmeen passed the order after Mahbub Alam, an inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit and also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before the court with a 10-day fresh remand prayer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC