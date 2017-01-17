PM's flight glitch: 2 Biman staff on fresh remand

A Dhaka court today placed two engineers of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on a five-day fresh remand each in connection with a case filed over the technical glitch of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's flight on November 27 last year. Metropolitan Magistrate Nurunnahar Yasmeen passed the order after Mahbub Alam, an inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit and also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before the court with a 10-day fresh remand prayer.

