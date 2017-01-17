PM's flight glitch: 2 Biman staff on ...

PM's flight glitch: 2 Biman staff on fresh remand

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

A Dhaka court today placed two engineers of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on a five-day fresh remand each in connection with a case filed over the technical glitch of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's flight on November 27 last year. Metropolitan Magistrate Nurunnahar Yasmeen passed the order after Mahbub Alam, an inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit and also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before the court with a 10-day fresh remand prayer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,301 • Total comments across all topics: 278,036,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC