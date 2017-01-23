PM slams rights orgs for keeping mum over MP Liton murder
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 comes down hard on those human rights organisations that did not raise voice against the killing of ruling AL MP from Gaibandha-1 Manjurul Islam Liton. STAR file photo Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today came down hard on those human rights organisations that did not raise voice against the killing of ruling AL MP from Gaibandha-1 Manjurul Islam Liton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
