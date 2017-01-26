PM again blasts anti-Rampal power plant campaigners

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on January 28, 2017 once again comes down heavily on the quarter campaigning against the Rampal power plant, saying that they never visited the power plant site to ascertain its impact on the Sundarbans. Star file photo Defending the construction of the power plant, she also said the Rampal power plant is being set up in Rampal, not in the Sundarbans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.