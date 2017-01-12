People's fear gone after 7-murder verdict: Minister
Law Minister Anisul Huq today said the panic created in people's mind after the seven murders in Narayanganj has diminished following today's verdict in the case. "I think people of the country will be satisfied over the verdict," the minister said while expressing his reaction to reporters at his secretariat office in Dhaka.
