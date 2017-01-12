Parents killing their children on the rise
These days are probably the worst time to live and grow up as a child in Bangladesh as an increasing number of children are being killed by their own parents who are supposed to protect them from all evils in the world. Psychologists, criminologists and experts have made such observations, blaming the situation on strained relationships between husbands and wives, frustrations, financial constraints and other family grievances that lead to a psychological stage when they kill their children.
