Pakistan envoy summoned over security in Bangladesh missions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today summoned the High Commissioner of Pakistan in Dhaka, Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui, and asked him to beef up security in all Bangladesh missions in the country. "During the meeting in the afternoon, the Pakistan envoy was told to bring the issue of safety and security of the high commissioner of Bangladesh in Islamabad, the deputy high commissioner in Karachi and their staff to the attention of the competent authority of Pakistan," a foreign ministry statement said.

Chicago, IL

