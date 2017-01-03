Northeast states put on high alert
Agartala, Jan. 3: The Union home ministry has put Tripura and most other northeastern states on a high alert ahead of Republic Day in the wake of reports of heightened movement of terrorists in neighbouring Bangladesh. A senior official of the special branch of state police said the "alert note" had arrived towards the end of December following suicide bombing of a woman and a child in Bangladesh last month and the July carnage in a posh Dhaka restaurant last year.
