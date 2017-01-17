No scope to hold dialogue with BNP: Quader
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today ruled out the possibility of holding any dialogue between Awami League and BNP on the issue of constitution of Election Commission. "We have no scope for holding any dialogue with BNP," he told an inaugural function of piling works of a bridge project over river Shitalakshya at Kachpur in the district.
